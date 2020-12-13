O'Ferrell, Stephen Wayne
June 24, 1953 - December 7, 2020
Stephen Wayne O'Ferrell, 67, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on June 24, 1953 in Forsyth County to Glenn Davis O'Ferrell and Alta Reed O'Ferrell. Mr. O'Ferrell graduated from Parkland High School Class of 1971. He started his career as an automotive mechanic, worked hard in industry and retired as owner of Quality Vending Repair where he enjoyed the friendships he developed. Mr. O'Ferrell enjoyed spending time on the baseball field with his sons and later with his grandsons. He loved Cherry Grove Beach and fishing as much as he could. Mr. O'Ferrell was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Carl Odell Pruitt. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janet Pruitt O'Ferrell; two sons, Jason (Jennifer) of Winston-Salem and Chris (Elizabeth) of Kernersville; five grandchildren: Jameson, Jayden, Madison, Jillian, and Carson; brother, Glenn D. "Rick O'Ferrell (Janet); sister, Kara Weatherman; brother-in-law, Keith Pruitt (Denise); numerous nieces and nephews; and two beloved pets, Lou Lou and Bernard. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, December 14, at Woodland Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Gammons and the Rev. Jon White officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society at 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.