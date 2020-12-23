Schroeder, Darryl

WAUPUN - Darryl Schroeder, 86, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He had a huge heart and will be greatly missed.

Darryl was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Arthur and Beatrice Kline Schroeder. Darryl was employed with Capital City Tree Experts for four years, Maysteel in Mayville for four years, and then became employed at John Deere in Horicon and retired after 29 years. Darryl married Mary Dougherty in Oshkosh. The couple had two children, Jimmy and Lori. On Jan. 22, 1972, he married Jackelene "Jackie" Plovy Siedschlag in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives.

Darryl is survived by his daughter, Lori Schroeder of Oshkosh; three step-children, Brenda (Tim) Bartow of Waupun, Bruce (Deborah) Siedschlag of New London, and Billy Siedschlag of Waupun; five grandchildren, Mary Jo (Jason) Pick, Daniel (Katy) Bartow, Sarah Bartow, Grace Bartow, and Lacey (Tim) Peterson; three great-grandchildren, Addison Pick, Aiden Pick, and Charlotte Bartow; and a brother, David Schroeder. He is further survived by special friends, Pat and Vicky Roedl, who held a special place in his heart.

Darryl was preceded in death by his wife, Jackelene Schroeder; a son, Jimmy Schroeder; a brother, Duane Schroeder; a sister, Diane Schrooeder; a sister, Donna Schroeder; a sister-in-law, Sue Schroeder; and his faithful companion, his beagle Trooper.

Special thank you to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope for the care they gave Darryl the past nine months. Many of the staff there became our family during this time, and he loved going on walks and spending time with them outside on the grounds.

It was Darryl's request to not have any services at this time.

