MAYVILLE - David J. Herman, age 82, of Mayville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.

A memorial service for Dave will take place on Monday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville with Pastor Kenneth L. Schaub officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 27 from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with military honors to be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Dave was born the son of Martin and Mary (Krutke) Herman on March 27, 1939, in Mayville. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. Dave served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Dave was united in marriage to Jeanette Mae Biertzer on Oct. 24, 1959, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa. He was retired from RuMar Manufacturing in Mayville. Dave was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville and a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

In his spare time, Dave enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and playing bingo. Golf was a great joy for Dave, and he enjoyed countless rounds of golf with his wife at the Mayville Golf Course, where he was a longtime member. He will be missed by many.

Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette "Nettie" of Mayville; his daughter, Jody Lynn Herman of Beaver Dam; his brother, Gene (Bonnie) Herman of Fond du Lac; and his brother-in-law, Jerry (Linda Sherman) Biertzer of Mountin, Wis. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barb and Annie; and three brothers, Martin, Joe, and Franny.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

