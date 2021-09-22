Menu
David Herman
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Herman, David J.

MAYVILLE - David J. Herman, age 82, of Mayville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.

A memorial service for Dave will take place on Monday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville with Pastor Kenneth L. Schaub officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 27 from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with military honors to be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Dave was born the son of Martin and Mary (Krutke) Herman on March 27, 1939, in Mayville. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. Dave served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Dave was united in marriage to Jeanette Mae Biertzer on Oct. 24, 1959, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa. He was retired from RuMar Manufacturing in Mayville. Dave was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville and a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

In his spare time, Dave enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and playing bingo. Golf was a great joy for Dave, and he enjoyed countless rounds of golf with his wife at the Mayville Golf Course, where he was a longtime member. He will be missed by many.

Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette "Nettie" of Mayville; his daughter, Jody Lynn Herman of Beaver Dam; his brother, Gene (Bonnie) Herman of Fond du Lac; and his brother-in-law, Jerry (Linda Sherman) Biertzer of Mountin, Wis. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barb and Annie; and three brothers, Martin, Joe, and Franny.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services (Mayville)
301 North Walnut Street , Mayville, WI
Sep
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services (Mayville)
301 North Walnut Street , Mayville, WI
1 Entry
So sorry to read of Dave's passing--we are unable to attend services for Dave due to health reasons but will be thinking of you all and remembering all the years past from high school and Metalcraft of Mayville. Our sincere sympathy, Bill and Bette Koch West Bend, WI
Bette Koch
Friend
September 23, 2021
