Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kelly Gabryshak
1995 - 2021
BORN
1995
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Gabryshak, Kelly

BEAVER DAM - Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wis., on June 25, 2021, with her mother by her side.

Kelly Irene Gabryshak was born on Dec. 26, 1995, in Hartford, Wis., to Andrew and Sara (Whitmore) Gabryshak. She attended Saint Katherine Drexel Grade School in Beaver Dam and graduated from Waupun High School in Wisconsin in 2014. While in high school, she met Patrick "Pat" Krause from Beaver Dam, Wis. She enlisted in the U.S. Army Basic Training right after high school. While in the Army Basic Training, she and Pat became engaged. The long distance between both of them became harder to deal with so, after Basic Training was over, Kelly returned to Beaver Dam with Pat. In March 2016, Kelly gave birth to Lillian Louise "Lilly" Krause.

After Lilly was born, Kelly spend the next five years being a stay-at-home mom, working part-time at Jen-Ter in Fox Lake, along with helping at the Krause Farm. She was passionate about the great outdoors; it was important to her to involve her daughter in all God's many creatures. You could see Kelly hunting, fishing, saving all the stray animals she could get her hands on, and listening to country music. All of these things were taught to Kelly from her father, Andrew "Andy," as well as her grandmother, Irene "June" Whitmore, at a young age.

Kelly was survived by her daughter, Lillan Louise Krause; her parents, Andrew (Jolene) Gabryshak of Beaver Dam and Sara Ruenger of Sun Prairie; her brothers, Cody Gabryshak of Waunakee and Calvin Harmsen of Waupun; fiancé, Patrick Krause of Beaver Dam; grandparents, Donald (Martha) Gabryshak of Neshkoro and Dorothy Johnson of Hartford; step-grandmother, Barbara Myers of Beaver Dam; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by her grandmother, Irene "June" Whitmore of Fox Lake; her aunt, Hope Melody Marie (Gabryshak) Goff of Wild Rose; and her step-grandfather, Charles R. Myers of Beaver Dam.

A visitation for Kelly will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m.

If desired, memorials may be made to Lillian Louise Krause in care of Beaver Plumbing & Heating, W8677 Highway B, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Trumpism will catch up with you. Sad that a young life has been lost, but Trump followers care little for others while on this Earth. So the empathy is brief.
Brysen Jakobe
Neighbor
July 11, 2021
Andy, Matthew and I were so sorry to hear this news. We are sending you all peace and healing.
Carolyn VonRuden VonRuden
Acquaintance
July 7, 2021
Hugs and my deepest sympathy to all of you. What a beautiful video tribute to Kelly. I recall her being a sweet kindergartener with a big smile on her face!
Sandy Kreitzman
Teacher
July 6, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family, so sorry for your loss.
Donna Dupuis
Coworker
July 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family at this most difficult time.
Bob & Brenda Meyer
Acquaintance
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family on the loss of this beautiful young girl. Hold tight to the memories as you now have a guardian angel watching over you.
Holly Gunderson
Coworker
July 4, 2021
Andy Jolene and family. So sorry to receive word of your daughter passing. Our thoughts and prayers.
Arden Cathy Howey
Family Friend
July 3, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathies to Kelly´s family, friends, and coworkers for this heartbreaking loss. We truly miss Kelly.
Larry Gunderson
Work
July 2, 2021
Fishing with you was an honor Kelly. I´m going to miss you. Sending my love and prayers to everyone at this time. Especially Lilly
Kristina Lund
Friend
July 1, 2021
I can't imagine your grief and my heart breaks for you. Losing your girl is like losing a part of yourself. May you find peace and take comfort from those around you. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Julie Beeney
Coworker
July 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad and tragic time. Will and Amy Manier
Will and Amy Manier
Other
July 1, 2021
While those who are left behind mourn one the saddest moments of their lives the heavens above are filled with joy for gaining an angel. Their loved ones will never feel alone, now that a pair of beautiful eyes will be upon them always. With the most deepest condolences. Hortensia Aiello and team (Coworker)
Hortensia Aiello
Coworker
June 30, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss.
gina buono
Coworker
June 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Robert Buri
Coworker
June 30, 2021
There is nothing I can say to make your loss any easier. Just know that I am thinking of you and sending love and prayers to all of you. Laurie Lunde
Laurie Lunde
Family Friend
June 30, 2021
There are no words that I can offer you, but my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Kerry Babson
June 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathies. Remember her from the SKDS days. Rest In Peace
Lana and Brian Ferstl
School
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results