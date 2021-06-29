Gabryshak, Kelly

BEAVER DAM - Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wis., on June 25, 2021, with her mother by her side.

Kelly Irene Gabryshak was born on Dec. 26, 1995, in Hartford, Wis., to Andrew and Sara (Whitmore) Gabryshak. She attended Saint Katherine Drexel Grade School in Beaver Dam and graduated from Waupun High School in Wisconsin in 2014. While in high school, she met Patrick "Pat" Krause from Beaver Dam, Wis. She enlisted in the U.S. Army Basic Training right after high school. While in the Army Basic Training, she and Pat became engaged. The long distance between both of them became harder to deal with so, after Basic Training was over, Kelly returned to Beaver Dam with Pat. In March 2016, Kelly gave birth to Lillian Louise "Lilly" Krause.

After Lilly was born, Kelly spend the next five years being a stay-at-home mom, working part-time at Jen-Ter in Fox Lake, along with helping at the Krause Farm. She was passionate about the great outdoors; it was important to her to involve her daughter in all God's many creatures. You could see Kelly hunting, fishing, saving all the stray animals she could get her hands on, and listening to country music. All of these things were taught to Kelly from her father, Andrew "Andy," as well as her grandmother, Irene "June" Whitmore, at a young age.

Kelly was survived by her daughter, Lillan Louise Krause; her parents, Andrew (Jolene) Gabryshak of Beaver Dam and Sara Ruenger of Sun Prairie; her brothers, Cody Gabryshak of Waunakee and Calvin Harmsen of Waupun; fiancé, Patrick Krause of Beaver Dam; grandparents, Donald (Martha) Gabryshak of Neshkoro and Dorothy Johnson of Hartford; step-grandmother, Barbara Myers of Beaver Dam; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by her grandmother, Irene "June" Whitmore of Fox Lake; her aunt, Hope Melody Marie (Gabryshak) Goff of Wild Rose; and her step-grandfather, Charles R. Myers of Beaver Dam.

A visitation for Kelly will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m.

If desired, memorials may be made to Lillian Louise Krause in care of Beaver Plumbing & Heating, W8677 Highway B, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.