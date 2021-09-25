Menu
Kim Vander Galien
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Vander Galien, Kim

PORTAGE - Kim Sue Vander Galien, age 53, of Portage, formerly of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.

Kim was born on July 27, 1968, in Waupun, Wis., daughter of David and Barbara (Gysbers) Vander Galien. She was a graduate of Waupun High School; following graduation she continued her education at Lake Shore Technical College for two years. Kim worked as a CNA at local nursing homes for a number of years. She enjoyed going to rodeos with her family and stopping at rummage sales along the way. Kim was an avid reader and a member of Pella Lutheran Church of Waupun.

Kim is survived by her two children, Tyler Vander Galien and his fiancée, Karmen Ruplinger of Beaver Dam, and Makiya Vander Galien of Windsor; mother, Barbara Gysbers of Waupun; stepmom, Gwen (Lester Buchholz) Vander Galien of Burnett; sister, Dawn Vander Galien of Waupun; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Vander Galien; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

A visitation for Kim will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 W. Main St., Waupun, WI.

A funeral service for Kim will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, following the visitation, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kim.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kim will be missed that's sad she's gone sorry for your guys loss
Diana Donovan
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss and Kim was a great person she will be truly missed by all!
Kim Olsen
Friend
September 24, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We'll never forget you and you'll always be in our hearts.
Kevin Orr
Family
September 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Kim would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. She had a rough road. Kim will be with her Dad now. Just know prays are with the family.
Julie Miller
Friend
September 23, 2021
