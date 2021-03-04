Waterman, Peter Charles

MAUSTON - Whether making a "small attempt at a joke," cheering on his kids, sweating to the oldies, or racing his beloved grandchildren around the house (Gabriel, Esmé, and Atticus), Peter poured his heart and soul into the ones he loved. He was always there with a witty remark and a kind word.

Peter Charles Waterman passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 28, 2021, at the age of 77. He was born on June 29, 1943, to Jess and Barbara (Veeder) Waterman in Mauston. There, he grew up and eventually raised his own family.

He was married to Siobhán Devlin in 1984. Together they raised four children, Sinéad, Caitlin (Jess Ripp), Quinn (Josh Gamer), and Casey. The family has many treasured memories together.

He is also survived by his brother, Stephen (Carol), and many beloved extended family members.

Pete cared about the people around him, was a fierce defender of human rights and social justice, a feminist (before it was politically correct), was kind to a fault, and NEVER missed a chance to play pickup basketball.

He moved back to his hometown of Mauston to take care of his mother when she could no longer care for herself. He and his family lived with her until she was moved to a nursing home - where he would check in on her at least daily before she passed away.

Soon after the civil rights Freedom Walk in Selma, Ala., Pete went to Washington, D.C., as a civil rights demonstrator. He also shared stories of joining Catholic nuns in their protest against a nuclear power plant. After chaining themselves to a fence surrounding the plant in order to halt progress, they were arrested, and went to court together.

Thank you, Pete, for leaving us with a legacy of love, warmth, and jokes that don't always land.

A private ceremony will be held for the family on Saturday, March 6 at 234 West State Street in Mauston, Wis. In lieu of flowers, please send cash contributions towards the most ostentatious gargoyle statue in Mauston cemetery.

