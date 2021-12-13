Fred Henry Scheele, age 74, of Waco, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Waco. Fred was born on Aug. 7, 1947, to Fredrick and Arlene (Otto) Scheele in York. On Feb. 8, 1974, he was united in marriage with Kristi Harris at the United Methodist Church in Shelton.
Fred was a graduate of Utica High School and the Denver Automotive Institute. He was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in York, Utica Lodge #96 A.F. & A.M., and the Utica American Legion Post 49. Fred proudly served his country in the Army Reserves 295th Ordinance during the Vietnam conflict. He loved farming and was a lifelong farmer in York County.
He is survived by his wife, Kristi of Waco; daughter, Karla Scheele of Elkhorn; sons, Kevin (Katie) Scheele of Waco and Kyle Scheele (Jodi Wylie) of Richardson, Texas; his grandchildren, Rachel, Chloe and Henry Scheele of Waco. He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Hal) Cummins of Waco; brother-in-law, Scott (Jolyn) Harris of Palmyra and five nieces.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Utica Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday, with family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont or Centennial Public School Backpack Program in Utica. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.