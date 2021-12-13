Menu
Fred Scheele
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Fred Henry Scheele, age 74, of Waco, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Waco. Fred was born on Aug. 7, 1947, to Fredrick and Arlene (Otto) Scheele in York. On Feb. 8, 1974, he was united in marriage with Kristi Harris at the United Methodist Church in Shelton.
Fred was a graduate of Utica High School and the Denver Automotive Institute. He was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in York, Utica Lodge #96 A.F. & A.M., and the Utica American Legion Post 49. Fred proudly served his country in the Army Reserves 295th Ordinance during the Vietnam conflict. He loved farming and was a lifelong farmer in York County.
He is survived by his wife, Kristi of Waco; daughter, Karla Scheele of Elkhorn; sons, Kevin (Katie) Scheele of Waco and Kyle Scheele (Jodi Wylie) of Richardson, Texas; his grandchildren, Rachel, Chloe and Henry Scheele of Waco. He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Hal) Cummins of Waco; brother-in-law, Scott (Jolyn) Harris of Palmyra and five nieces.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Utica Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday, with family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont or Centennial Public School Backpack Program in Utica. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
York, NE
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy for the whole family. May God surround you with love and peace.
Bonita Kay Johnsen
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss Kristi and family. Fred will certainly be missed. Rely on your friends, family and most importantly your faith to strengthen and comfort you during this difficult time.
Cindy and Matthew Salmon
December 13, 2021
