Alexa Valiente (2019), Emmy-winning ABC News producer

Her coverage of the Las Vegas shooting won an Emmy in 2018

Alexa Valiente was a producer for ABC News for six years. She worked on a variety of news programs, including “Nightline,” “20/20,” and “Popcorn with Peter Travers.” She began her career as an intern, working on the digital show integration team. In 2018 she won an Emmy for her “20/20” story on the Las Vegas shooting.

According to ABC News she had been facing health issues for several months before her death.

Died: Friday, April 5, 2019 (Who else died on April 5?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 27.

The office DJ: Allie Yang, an associate producer who worked with Valiente, recalled that she would host colleagues at her desk on Friday afternoons, encouraging them to sing and dance along to Britney Spears, Usher, and Backstreet Boys songs. “She was lovingly referred to as ‘DJ Lexi Lex on the Dex,’” Yang said.

What people said about her: “Always a friendly face in the halls, she had an upbeat sprit, a curious and brilliant mind and a real passion to see the world.” —James Goldston, president of ABC News

“Fierce, funny and adventurous, that girl was a force who could light up a room.” —Katie Nelson, executive producer for ABC News Content

