Bobbie Battista (1952 - 2020), former CNN anchor

Bobbie Battista was a former anchor for CNN, most notably as one of the first anchors for CNN Headline News which launched in 1981. She moved to CNN in 1988 where she hosted numerous shows including “NewsHour”, “WorldDay, and TalkBack Live.” In 1986, she was voted Best Newscaster in Cable Guide magazine’s annual reader’s poll. Battista was an anchor for many historical moments including the Challenger disaster and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. She left CNN in 2001.

Died: Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Who else died on March 3?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 67 from cervical cancer.

What they said about her: "Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain." "My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace." - Statement from her husband John Brimelow

“God bless the sweetness and memory of Bobbie Battista. Pure class.” - TV journalist Bill Hemmer

