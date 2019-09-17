Cokie Roberts (1943 – 2019), legendary journalist with NPR and ABC News

She was known for her work on NPR’s “Morning Edition” as well as co-anchoring ABC News’ “This Week with Sam Donaldson and Cokie Roberts”

Cokie Roberts was a journalist known for her work on NPR’s “Morning Edition” as well as co-anchoring ABC News’ “This Week with Sam Donaldson and Cokie Roberts.” She was also a contributor to “The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour” and ABC’s “World News Tonight,” among other programs.

She has died September 17 of complications of breast cancer at the age of 75, according to her family.

We invite you to share condolences for Cokie Roberts in our Guest Book.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.