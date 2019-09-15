Brian Turk (1970 - 2019), “Carnivale” actor

Played Gabriel on “Carnivale” and appeared on “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Brian Turk was an actor known for his role as strongman Gabriel on the HBO series “Carnivale.” His first major role came in 1994 when he played Spike on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.” He appeared as “Tiny” on two episodes of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and had credits on “Two and a Half Men” and “American Pie 2.” He is survived by his wife and 8 year old son.

We invite you to share condolences for Brian Turk in our Guest Book.

Died: Friday, September 13, 2019. (Who else died on September 13?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 49 from cancer.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Full obituary: NY Daily News

Related lives:

Favorite Character Actors: Photos

Luke Perry (1966 – 2019), “Beverly Hills, 90201” star

Scott Wilson (1942 – 2018), “Walking Dead” actor