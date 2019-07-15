Charles Levin (1949 - 2019), “Seinfeld” actor

Appeared on “Alice” and “Hill Street Blues”

Charles Levin was a character actor who made a memorable appearance as a hot tempered mohel on the "Seinfeld” episode, “The Bris.” He was a regular on season 9 of the sitcom “Alice” as Vera’s policeman boyfriend and had a recurring role on the popular TV police drama “Hill Street Blues.” He was originally cast as a regular on “Golden Girls” but was let go after the pilot. Levin guest starred on many television shows including “Murphy Brown,” “Family Ties,” and “L.A. Law.” He also appeared in the movies “Spinal Tap” and “Annie Hall.”

Details of death: Died at the age of 70, he had been reported missing on July 8th, he was found deceased on Saturday, July 13th in a remote area of Oregon.

