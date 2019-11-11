Charles Rogers (1981 - 2019), former Michigan State football legend

Wide receiver played 3 seasons for the Detroit Lions

Charles Rogers was a legendary wide receiver for the Michigan State Spartans. The Saginaw, Michigan native was an All-American at MSU and still holds the school record for most touchdown receptions even though he left before his senior season. He won the Biletnikoff Award for the best college football receiver in 2002 and was drafted second overall in the 2003 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. Rogers had difficulties away from the field in his personal life and he was out of pro football after the 2005 season.

Died: Monday, November 11, 2019. (Who else died on November 11?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 38 from cancer and liver disease.

What they said about him: “We are deeply saddened to learn the news of Charles Rogers passing away. We send our condolences to his family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time.” - Michigan State Football

“Heartbroken, sad, hurt this morning to wake up and hear my brother Charles Rogers has passed on. Praying for his family! Rest up my brother. We Love You! Rest in Paradise Chuck" - Former MSU receiving star Plaxico Burress

"Man, this is crazy. Possibly the best to ever do it from Saginaw High, Charles Rogers has passed away. He was just 38. I could go on for days about the plays I saw this guy make on the field. In hoops and track too. Ridiculous athleticism." - Sportscaster Ryan Slocum

Full obituary: Detroit Free Press

