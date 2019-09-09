Chris March (1963–2019), Beyonce costume designer and “Project Runway” favorite

His popular creations included high-profile dresses for Meryl Streep and Chrissy Teigen

Chris March was a fashion and costume designer who was a fan favorite on season four of “Project Runway” and went on to design for celebrities including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Prince, and Madonna. March made a splash on “Project Runway” for fashion that incorporated human hair and other avant-garde looks, and he placed fourth in the season’s competition. He later starred in the 2011 reality show “Mad Fashion,” which focused on his work as a costume designer. He designed Meryl Streep’s 2010 Oscars and Golden Globes dresses, Chrissy Teigen’s 2011 Met Gala gown, and costumes for Beyonce’s “I Am…” tour. He created a line of large, playful foam wigs for Target for the 2013 Halloween season.

Died: September 5, 2019 (Who else died on September 5?)

Details of death: Died in Stockton, California of a heart attack at the age of 56.

Tragic death: In 2017, March fell in his apartment, hitting his head and passing out. He didn’t wake up for four days, but when he did, he was able to call 911 and get to the hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma for two months. He woke with paralysis in both legs as well as his right arm, but he was determined to continue his work as a designer, even as he spent his last months in a care facility.

Notable quote: “I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world.” —March, on a GoFundMe page raising money for his care

What people said about him: “This absolutely breaks my heart. Chris was such a light on his season of Project Runway. He was one of the first big, boisterous gay men I saw on TV who wasn’t the butt of the joke, but the one making everyone laugh. What a light in the world.” —Writer Kevin O’Keeffe

“Our hearts are broken over the death of Chris March, a brilliant talent in the fashion world, and someone we loved to watch on our TV screens. He will be missed.” —GLAAD

“I am heartbroken to learn that we lost Chris March. I was lucky enough to work alongside and get to know him years ago in NYC. He was outlandish, over the top and spectacularly funny (and kind). What a loss.” —Comedian Scott Nevins

