Chuy Bravo (1956–2019), “Chelsea Lately” sidekick

Handler called him "Little Nugget" as he interjected with one-liners

Chuy Bravo was an actor best known as Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on the talk show “Chelsea Lately” from 2007 to 2014. He provided comic relief and often interjected with one-liners, while Handler called him “Little Nugget.” Born Jesús Melgoza, Bravo also had small roles in movies including “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” and “The Honeymooners.”

We invite you to share condolences for Chuy Bravo in our Guest Book.

Died: December 15, 2019 (Who else died on December 15?)

Details of death: Died in Mexico City at the age of 63.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Health challenges: Bravo, who had dwarfism, revealed in 2012 that he had fought prostate cancer in the past. It was diagnosed early and quickly treated. In the same interview, he said he was a recovering alcoholic and had come close to homelessness in the past. In 2013, he was supposed to be a part of the celebrity diving competition show “Splash,” but he broke his foot and had to drop out of the show.

Bravo on when he learned from Handler: “To work hard, not have an ego, and give back to your community. She has also taught me to be humble.” —from a 2012 interview with Latina

What people said about him: “I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.” —Chelsea Handler

“Rest in peace Chuy Bravo. He packed a lot of life in. I’ll never forget he survived cancer 10 years ago & I caught him smoking a cig with my sister in an alley outside of a show in Boston. He said, ‘Let me have my fun, Jen.’ He always did.” —comedian Jen Kirkman

“What a sweet man. Always smiling. Always kind. There should be more people like Chuy Bravo in the world.” —Ross Matthews, “Chelsea Lately” panelist

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

Related lives: