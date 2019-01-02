Daryl Dragon (1942 - 2019), Captain and Tennille musician

The “Captain” of the 1970s hit-making soft rock duo

Daryl Dragon (1942 – 2019) was one half of the 1970s soft rock superstar duo Captain and Tennille. They had a number one hit song in 1975 with “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The song won a Record of the Year Grammy.

“Muskrat Love” made it to number 4 in 1976, their last big hit song was “Do That to Me One More Time,” in 1979.

The duo had a short lived variety series on television in the 1970s. Though the ratings were good, Dragon was not comfortable on TV and the show ended after one season.

Dragon was a keyboard player in the backing band for the Beach Boys from 1967 until 1972. Mike Love nicknamed him Captain and Dragon began to wear his trademark Captains hat.

Tennille and Dragon were married for 39 years, divorcing in 2014, remaining friends. She was by his side when he passed away.

Died: Wednesday, January 2, 2019 (Who else died on January 2?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 76.

What people said about him: “He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life when I was with him.” – Toni Tennille

The Captain, a great musician, keyboard player and friend for over 40 years. He took “Love Will Keep Us Together”, made it his own with the magic of his playing and her incredible voice. My sympathy to his family and to @ToniTennille, - Singer Neil Sedaka

"So sad to hear about Daryl Dragon. Daryl was a great guy and a hell of a musician and keyboard player. I feel very bad about this. Love & Mercy to Daryl, his family and friends." - Musician Brian Wilson

