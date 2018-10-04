Dave Anderson (1929 - 2018), longtime New York Times sports columnist

One of three sportswriters who have won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary

Dave Anderson was a sports columnist and reporter for the New York Times for more than 40 years. He was one of three sportswriters to win a Pulitzer Prize for commentary, receiving the prize in 1981. He also received the Associated Press Sports Editors’ Red Smith Award for major contributions to sports journalism in 1994.

Anderson worked at the New York Times from 1966 until 2007. After retirement, he continued to contribute columns for the Times, his most recent in 2017 on the US Open tennis championship. He wrote 21 books in his career, working with John Madden and Sugar Ray Robinson on their biographies.

Died: Thursday, October 4, 2018 (Who else died on October 4?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 89, according to his son Stephen.

Notable Quote: “My heroes were sportswriters: Frank Graham, Jimmy Cannon, Red Smith, Arthur Daley, W. C. Heinz.” -Anderson said to the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism

What people said about him: “RIP to a great man, an exceptional writer and a fabulous role model. Adored Dave Anderson and learned a ton from him. The motto any journalist should live by: "When in doubt, be Dave Anderson." –Bob Glauber, NFL columnist for Newsday

