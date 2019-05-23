Don Cash (2019), climber died descending Mount Everest

Don Cash had just achieved his dream of climbing the highest peak on each continent when he died on his descent from Mount Everest. The Utah resident had quit his job to go after his dream of joining the “seven summits club.” He achieved his goal when he reached the top of Mount Everest but collapsed on the descent in an area called the “Hillary Step.” It is believed he suffered a heart attack, sherpas gave him CPR but he passed away. Cash signed a waiver that his body would be left on Everest if he died.

He sent a message to his son shortly before he passed away, saying, "I feel so blessed to be on this mountain that I read about for 40 years."

We invite you to share condolences for Don Cash in our Guest Book.

Died: Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Who else died on May 22?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 55 on descent from Mount Everest.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: "One of the last messages my mom got was thank you for supporting me in my dreams.” “He wanted to do this. He wanted to be on that mountain. He wanted to show that he could accomplish dreams and that others can too.” – His daughter Brandalin Cash told NBC News

Full obituary: Gephardt Daily

Related lives:

Extreme Athletes Photo Gallery

Jim Bridwell (1944 – 2018), legendary climber

Charlotte Fox (2018), survivor of infamous 1996 Everest disaster