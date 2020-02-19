Esther Scott (1953 – 2020), “Boyz n the Hood,” “Birth of a Nation” actress

Scott played notable grandmothers in her two biggest films

Esther Scott was an actress whose many roles included Tisha’s grandmother in “Boyz n the Hood” (1991) and Nat Turner’s grandmother Bridget in “The Birth of a Nation” (2016). On TV, she starred as Gladys on the short-lived “Geena Davis Show,” and she had a recurring role on “Hart of Dixie” as Delma Warner.

Died: February 18, 2020 (Who else died on February 18?)

Details of death: Died in Los Angeles of a heart attack at the age of 66.

Other roles: Scott’s career included more than two dozen movies, such as “Encino Man” (1992), “Austin Powers in Goldmember” (2002), “Dreamgirls” (2006), and “Transformers” (2007). On TV, she was a voice actress in “Star Wars: Ewoks” as well as appearing on “Full House,” “Sister, Sister,” and “The Steve Harvey Show.”

What people said about her: “It was truly a blessing to work with Ms. Esther Scott. God places people in our lives for a reason. Ms. Scott was phenomenal. She allowed me to be in awe of her and was playful and nurturing at the same time. My love and prayers to her family and friends.” —Tony Espinosa, who played young Nat Turner in “Birth of a Nation”

“Esther Scott was an incredible person — a talent, a joy, the kind of person who turned a workplace into a family. We will miss her so.” —“Hart of Dixie” creator Leila Gerstein

