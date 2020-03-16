Jacqueline McEntire (1926 - 2020), Reba McEntire’s mother

Featured in the music video for Reba McEntire’s song “Just Like Them Horses”

Jacqueline McEntire, country music star Reba Mcentire’s mother, has died from cancer at the age of 93. She was the matriarch of the Oklahoma family that includes Reba and her three siblings. Jacqueline’s husband Clark was a three-time champion steer roper who was inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame. She shared songwriting credit with Reba on the latter’s 2017 gospel album and was featured in a music video in 2016 for Reba’s song “Just Like Them Horses.”

Died: Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Who else died on March 14?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 93 from cancer.

What they said about her: "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.” - Reba McEntire statement

Full obituary: The Oklahoman

