Joao Gilberto (1931–2019), “father of Bossa Nova”

João Gilberto was a Brazilian guitarist and singer who was a pioneer of bossa nova music. Gilberto partnered with Brazilian composer and songwriter Antonio Carlos Jobim, American saxophonist Stan Getz, and vocalist Astrud Gilberto (his wife at the time) on popular bossa nova recordings in the 1960s, including the hit record “The Girl From Ipanema.” Their mix of traditional samba with contemporary jazz created a new style of music that quickly caught on in the U.S. At the Grammy Awards in 1965, their album “Getz/Gilberto” won Grammys for album of the year, best jazz instrumental album, and best-engineered album. “The Girl from Ipanema” won the Grammy for record of the year.

Died: Saturday, July 6, 2019 (Who else died on July 6?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 88.

What they said about him: “I've always been such a fan... Especially when with Stan & Astrud Your soulful and passionate music will live on forever.” —Julian Lennon

“RIP Joao Gilberto ....thank you for making the world a WAY better place with the sounds of your beautiful bossa nova. Your legacy will live forever.” —Kenny G

