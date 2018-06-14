Jordan McNair, University of Maryland offensive lineman

Hospitalized after a team workout

Jordan McNair, offensive lineman for the University of Maryland, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, according to multiple news sources. He was 19.

McNair was hospitalized after a team workout on May 29. He was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he received a liver transplant. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

"Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair," Maryland coach DJ Durkin said in a statement. "Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and humble and genuine human being."

McNair was from Randallstown, Maryland, and played football for McDonogh High School in Owings Mill. He was a redshirt freshman at the University of Maryland and had played in one game the previous season. He was listed as 6-feet-4, 325 pounds, and was a kinesiology major.

"Lord, words cannot explain anything right now. Thank you for allowing me to know a great friend, teammate and a man who was truly a brother. Watch over us all Jordan and rest in peace, Love you forever," Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill wrote on Twitter.

