Joseph Iscovitz (2019), one of the oldest Pearl Harbor survivors dies at 103

The World War II and Korean War vet will be buried at Arlington

Joseph Iscovitz was one of the oldest Pearl Harbor survivors, passing away at the age of 103 on July 9, 2019. He was a 25 year old Army Air Corps Sergeant stationed in Honolulu when the Japanese launched a surprise attack on December 7, 1941. He manned a machine gun and fired at the Japanese planes and then helped put up barbed wire on Waikiki Beach. Iscovitz remained in the military until 1958, serving in the Korean War. He was very involved in Pearl Harbor Survivor events and attended the 60th anniversary remembrance in Hawaii.

We invite you to share condolences for Joseph Iscovitz in our Guest Book.

Died: Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Who else died on July 9?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 103.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

His son on his father doing the right thing: “He loved the service. He loved his family. He loved his country.” “He had a great life.”- Doug Iscovitz told the Sun-Sentinel

He did not consider himself a hero: “When we were young, we didn’t even know he served in Pearl Harbor.” “He felt that it was the people that did not survive that were the real heroes. The people that came back were lucky.” – Doug Iscovitz told the Sun-Sentinel

Full obituary: Sun-Sentinel

More Pearl Harbor Heroes:

Remembering Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor Survivors

Pearl Harbor Medal of Honor Recipients

Pearl Harbor: A First Hand Account