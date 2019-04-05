Kitty Tucker (2019), antinuclear activist launched lawsuit in Karen SIlkwood case

She fought for justice for the whistleblower's mysterious death

Kitty Tucker was an antinuclear activist who worked with other activists and lawyers to launch a lawsuit in the case of nuclear whistleblower Karen Silkwood. Silkwood's mysterious 1974 death came after she began exposing safety violations at the Kerr-McGee plutonium plant where she worked. Tucker heard of the case as a law student and began working with the National Organization of Women to organize the lawsuit that ultimately awarded $1.38 million to Silkwood's estate. Tucker was also a civil rights activist who was jailed for registering African Americans to vote in Alabama, and she fought for the legalization of medical marijuana in Maryland, which came about in 2013.

Died: March 30, 2019 (Who else died on March 30?)

Details of death: Died at a hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland of cardiac complications of an infection at the age of 75.

What people said about her: “She didn't take no for an answer” —Rolling Stone journalist Howard Kohn, who covered the Silkwood case

