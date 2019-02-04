Kristoff St. John (1966-2019), "Young and the Restless" star

The Emmy-winning soap opera star died at home at the age of 52

Kristoff St. John was a star of TV's “The Young and the Restless,” portraying Neil Winters from 1991 to 2019. His performance on the popular soap opera earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards and ten NAACP Image Awards. Prior to his success on “The Young and the Restless,” St. John was a cast member of the short-lived “Generations,” the first soap opera to center on an African-American family. Other notable appearances included “Roots: The Next Generations,” “Happy Days,” and “The Cosby Show.”

Died: February 3, 2019 (Who else died on February 3?)

Details of death: Died at home in Los Angeles at the age of 52.

A history of tragedy: St. John and his ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, lost their son, Julian, to suicide in 2014. Julian had been receiving treatment for mental health problems at the time of his suicide. The St. Johns sued the hospital where Julian was receiving treatment, and the suit was later settled. St. John is survived by two other children, Paris and Lola.

Notable quote: “I believe in taking things one day at a time. That's always been my motto: Progress rather than perfection.” —St. John in a 1996 interview with Soap Opera Digest

What people said about him: “He made time for everyone. He celebrated everyone. No matter who you were. He saw you. We spent our last lunch break together … eating with a background actor who had been sitting alone in the commissary. Not on Kristoff's watch. He called her over to join us and the three of us had an amazing time. She got to geek out and ask every question she had and she and I both properly fan-girled over the gift of this lovely man. Kristoff made that moment happen. He saw her. More importantly he felt her. He didn't want her to be alone in this new place. He did the same for me. That is who has was as a man. He was just GOOD.” —Yvette Nicole Brown on Instagram, reflecting on her appearance on “The Young and the Restless”

