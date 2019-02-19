Lee Radziwill (1933 - 2019), stylish sister of Jackie Kennedy

The socialite was once a Princess

Lee Radziwill (born Caroline Lee Bouvier) was the younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, she was a known style icon, and at one time was a Princess. One of her three marriages was to Polish Prince Stanislaw Radziwill, They had two children, Prince Anthony and Princess Anna Christina, before divorcing in 1974. Radziwill had a passion for the arts such as painting and dance, and she was at one time an actress, starring in the TV movie version of “Laura” in 1968.

We invite you to share condolences for Lee Radziwill in our Guest Book.

Died: Friday February 15, 2019. (Who else died on February 15?)

Details of death: Died at her home in Manhattan at the age of 85.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Her relationship with Jackie: In a 2013 interview with the New York Times, she talked about being Jackie Kennedy’s sister.

“In some funny way, I’m lucky that there was so much more interest in my sister,” she said. “At times it was annoying, at times funny. Perhaps the most depressing part was that whatever I did, or tried to do, got disproportionate coverage purely because of Jackie being my sister. But you learn to deal with scrutiny, even the lies, as long as it’s not malicious.”

Full obituary: New York Times

Related lives:

Jackie Kennedy Photo Gallery

The Kennedys, American family dynasty