Marie Fredriksson (1958 – 2019), Roxette singer and keyboardist

Marie Fredriksson was the lead singer and keyboardist for Roxette, the Swedish pop duo that had 1980s and ‘90s hits including “The Look” and “It Must Have Been Love.” Fredriksson formed Roxette with singer and guitarist Per Gessle in 1986, and they achieved international stardom with their 1988 album, “Look Sharp!” Roxette ultimately became one of Sweden’s most successful bands, second only to ABBA. Fredriksson had a solo career before and after Roxette’s success, including recording a duet with Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad, formerly of ABBA.

Died: December 9, 2019 (Who else died on December 9?)

Details of death: Died of a brain tumor at the age of 61.

Roxette’s string of top hits: Just two years after Roxette formed in Sweden, they captured U.S. hearts with their lead single in the west, “The Look.” It was a No. 1 hit, and they followed it up with popular tracks from “Look Sharp!” including “Listen to Your Heart” and “Dangerous.” Roxette’s contribution to the 1990 “Pretty Woman” soundtrack, “It Must Have Been Love,” was a smash hit and one of the top singles of the year, driving sales of the soundtrack and increasing Roxette’s fame. The band’s 1991 release, “Joyride,” yielded a No. 1 title single and another top-five hit with “Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave).” Further albums were successful in Europe, including Roxette’s most recent, 2016’s “Good Karma,” recorded as Fredriksson’s health was failing after her initial 2002 cancer diagnosis. Though she was unable to tour in support of it, Fredriksson recorded three additional solo singles after the final Roxette album, in 2017 and 2018.

What people said about her: “Thank you Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colors. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honored, and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity, and sense of humor.” —Per Gessle of Roxette

“The hits ‘It Must Have Been Love’ and ‘Listen to Your Heart’ and ‘The Look’ are still brilliant. Go listen in her honour.” —SiriusXM host Eric Alper

“Marie Fredriksson my heart will always be with you!” —Anni-Frid Lyngstad Reuss of ABBA

Full obituary: The New York Times

