Nadja Regin (1931–2019), James Bond actress

She appeared in “From Russia with Love” and “Goldfinger”

Nadja Regin was a Serbian-born actress who spent much of her career working in the UK. She appeared in two James Bond films. In “From Russia with Love” (1963) she played the mistress of MI6’s Istanbul station head, Kerim Bey. She was cast again in “Goldfinger” (1964). This time she appeared in the memorable opening scene, seducing Bond into a trap. She also appeared in the British TV show “The Saint,” which starred future-Bond actor Roger Moore.

After losing enthusiasm for acting, she turned her attention to the literary side of filmmaking. During the 1970s she worked as a script reader for Rank Film and Hammer Films, and later wrote the novel, “The Victims and the Fools,” about a romance between a poet and dancer during World War II.

Died: Death announced April 8, 2019 (Who else died on April 8?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 87.

Notable quote on being known as a “Bond Girl”: “To be honest, in the beginning I was very embarrassed, because they were such tiny little roles. But once The Queen had a tiny role as a Bond girl [in the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony], I thought, well, if it’s good enough for Her Majesty I shouldn’t be so embarrassed!” she told 007 Magazine.

