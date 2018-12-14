Nancy Wilson (1937 - 2018), Award-winning song stylist

Songs included "You Don't Know) How Glad I Am" and "Guess Who I Saw Today"

Nancy Wilson (1937 – 2018) was a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer who sang many styles of music but is most closely associated with jazz. Among her notable recordings are the 1964 hit “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” and her debut single, “Guess Who I Saw Today.” Aware of her singing talent from a young age, she transformed her gift for song into a performing and recording career that spanned more than half a century, beginning in the 1950s and extending until her retirement in the 2010s.

She was described as a consummate entertainer. She made frequent television appearances beginning in the 1960s. She won an Emmy for her series “The Nancy Wilson Show” (1974 – 1975). She also hosted NPR Music’s “Jazz Profiles” documentary series from 1996 through 2005, for which she won a Peabody Award in 2002. She won three Grammys for albums during her career, “How Glad I Am” (1965), “R.S.V.P. (Rare Songs, Very Personal)” (2005), and “Turned to Blue” (2007).

Beyond her singing career she was an activist in the Civil Rights Movement, was a spokeswoman for the Urban League, and promoted AIDS awareness.

Died: Thursday, December 13, 2018 (Who else died on December 13?)

Details of death: Died at her home in Pioneertown, Calif. after a long illness at the age of 81.

Song Stylist: Although she was often described as a jazz singer, she preferred the term “song stylist” to better capture the breadth of her repertoire, which included jazz, pop, R&B, soul, and showtunes.

Notable quote: “I do not do runs and—you know. I take a lyric and make it mine. I consider myself an interpreter of the lyric,” she said in a 2010 interview with The San Francisco Chronicle.

What people said about her: “Her repertory is a treatise on variety and taste, spun by a voice of agile grace and knowing jazz inflection and phrasing. Yet heard in person, she poses a problem. Willowy, tawny, perfectly featured and somehow kissed by ice, she seems sometimes too beautiful for the consistently fey interpretation she gives to the lyrics of her songs.” —Time Magazine review from 1964

