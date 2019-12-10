New Zealand Volcano Eruption Victims (2019)

At least six people are confirmed dead after a volcano erupted on New Zealand’s Whakkari/White Island

At least six people are confirmed dead after a volcano erupted on New Zealand’s Whakkari, also known as White Island, on Monday. Several more are missing and feared dead, while many others are being treated for injuries sustained in the eruption.

Forty-seven people were on the island at the time of the eruption, including tourists who were visiting while on a cruise. The deceased and missing include citizens of New Zealand, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Malaysia.

At this time, only one of the victims’ identities has been released to the public. Hayden Marshall-Inman was a tour guide for White Island Tours and had operated diving expeditions to the island for 15 years.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a statement: “To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside Kiwis who were hosting you here, and we grieve with you and we grieve with them.”

This is a developing story. For updates, visit the New Zealand Herald.