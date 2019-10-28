Paul Barrere (1948 - 2019), Little Feat guitarist

Played with the eclectic boogie rock band for almost 50 years

Paul Barrere was a guitarist and vocalist for the iconic eclectic rock band Little Feat. Barrere joined the band in 1972 and was a member of the band for almost 50 years. He could not play on Little Feat’s current tour as he was getting treatment for liver cancer. Barrere was in the band for their landmark 1973 album, “Dixie Chicken,” contributing the song “Walkin’ All Night.” After original member Lowell George died in 1979, Barrere became the principal songwriter for the band.

We invite you to share condolences for Paul Barrere in our Guest Book.

Died: Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Who else died on October 26?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 71 from liver cancer.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: “I just heard about the passing of another dear friend, Little Feat’s Paul Barrere. A brilliant guitarist, singer and songwriter—a cornerstone of one of the greatest bands of all time. I’m glad he is free of pain and may he rest in peace.” - Bonnie Raitt

“It is with great sorrow that Little Feat must announce the passing of our brother guitarist.”...“Paul, sail on to the next place in your journey with our abiding love for a life always dedicated to the muse and the music. We are grateful for the time we have shared.” - Statement from the band

Full obituary: Washington Post

Related lives:

Lowell George’s Music Factory

Jerry Garcia: 10 Facts

Robert Hunter (1941 – 2019), Grateful Dead lyricist