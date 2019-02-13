Pedro Morales (1942 – 2019), Hall of Fame pro wrestler

First wrestler in WWE history to win the Triple Crown...

Pedro Morales was a beloved pro wrestler, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. He was the first wrestler in WWE history to win the Triple Crown: the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and World Tag Team Championship. A native of Puerto Rico, Morales moved to New York in his teens, where he discovered wrestling. He debuted as a professional at 17 in 1959, and he went on to win the WWE Championship in 1971, holding the title until 1973. A legendary 1972 match against Bruno Sammartino ended in a draw – and an embrace between the two champs – after 75 minutes of wrestling. After his 1987 retirement, Morales remained active in wrestling as a road agent and a Spanish-language commentator.

Died: February 12, 2019 (Who else died on February 12?)

Details of death: Died in Perth Amboy, New Jersey at the age of 76.

Trailblazer: Morales was one of the first Latino wrestlers to make a mark on the sport, and he was the first Latino world champion. He became an icon to the Latino community, piquing their interest in pro wrestling and making them proud as a famed "good guy" wrestler. He was known for his courtesy and chivalry in the ring. He's widely considered one of pro wrestling's all-time greats.

What people said about him: “My Friend Pedro Morales, Whom I Had The Honor Of Working With Twice! RIP And Always Be Remembered For Your Saying 'I'm Ready For Any Kind Of Action!'” —Pro wrestler Ric Flair

“RIP Pedro Morales. Walking into my first ever live wrestling event (late) as a very young boy, at the LA Sports Arena, I saw Pedro wrestling Bob Orton and was captivated. Godspeed sir.” —Pro wrestler Frankie Kazarian

