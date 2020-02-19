Pop Smoke (1999 - 2020), up and coming rapper

Known for the 2019 hit song “Welcome to the Party”

Pop Smoke was an up and coming rapper known for his 2019 hit song, “Welcome to the Party.” The track was mixed by ASAP Ferg, Meek Mill, Pusha T and others. A remix was done a few months after the original that featured Nicki Minaj. Pop Smoke was born Bashar Barakah Jackson in Brooklyn. Pop Smoke’s debut mixtape “Meet the Woo” was released last July. His second mixtape titled “Meet the Woo 2,” was released on February 7th.

Died: Wednesday, February 19, 2020. (Who else died on February 19?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 20 when shot by masked men who entered his home, according to the Los Angeles Police.

What they said about him: “Dnt Make No DAM Sense !! Pop Smoke was On His Way to Greatness..!! I was a Fan !! R.I.P Bashar Barakah Jackson ! My Condolences to Jackson Family !!!” - Rapper Redman

“Pop Smoke defined new New York and showed the rest of the world a sliver of who we are before he even got a chance to become who he was supposed to be. He meant more than a scene or a sound. He was a pivotal part of a developing history.” - Music journalist Ivie Ani

"Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. "God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh." - Chance the Rapper

Full obituary: New York Daily News

