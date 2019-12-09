Juice WRLD (1998 -2019), Chicago rapper

Known for the hit song “All Girls Are the Same”

Juice WRLD was a Chicago rapper best known for the hit song “All Girls Are the Same.” Juice WRLD (born Jarad Higgins) singed a $3 million record dead with Interscope Records in 2018 after his EP “Juice Wrld 999” had millions of streams. He released the album “Death Race for Love” this year which hit number one on the Billboard 200. His 2018 album “Goodbye & Good Riddance” featured the hit songs “All Girls Are the Same” and “Lucid Dreams.” He co-headlined a tour with Nicki Minaj earlier this year.

Died: Sunday, December 8, 2019. (Who else died on December 8?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 21 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Juice WRLD on his rapid success:

"It hasn’t really caught up to me yet. I haven’t really felt like, ‘Oh my God, what just happened?’ But I think it’s a good thing because when people get caught up, they can get lost — lost in the moment. That can ruin somebody.” - 2018 interview with the Chicago Tribune

What they said about Juice WRLD:

“He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. Im sorry. Love you and God bless your soul.” - Chance the Rapper

“I can’t believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice” - Ellie Goulding

Chicago Tribune

