Bushwick Bill (1966 - 2019), rapper with the Geto Boys

Bushwick Bill was a member of the iconic Houston based rap trio the Geto Boys. Real name Richard Shaw, he was born in Kingston, Jamaica with dwarfism. He first joined the Geto Boys as a dancer and then became a rapper alongside Willie D and Scarface. The trio were pioneers of southern hip-hop and horrorcore. Bushwick Bill was featured on the Geto Boy’s hit songs, “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” and “Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta.” He also released multiple solo albums.

Died: Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Who else died on June 9?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 52 from pancreatic cancer.

On his cancer diagnosis: “I figure keeping it to myself is not really helping nobody, and I’m not really afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from [his 1992 song] ‘Ever So Clear,’ I died and came back already in June 1991, so I know what it’s like on the other side.” – In an interview with TMZ, referring to accidentally shooting himself in 1991

What they said about him: “He was, is and will always be a legend. God bless his soul and his family. There will never be another. RIP Bushwick Bill. Geto Boys.” – Rapper Bun B

“R.I.P..TO MY BROTHER BUSHWICK BILL ANOTHER LEGEND HAS HIS WINGS YOU SURELY WILL BE MISSED.” – Rapper Biz Markie

Full obituary: Los Angeles Times

