Died June 9

Adam West was beloved for his role as Batman in the campy 1960s TV series "Batman." West was a master at delivering his lines with a serious deadpan which added greatly to the show's humor. Gems such as, "Let that be a lesson. In future, be more careful from who you accept free lemonade." West was severely typecast after "Batman" and had trouble finding quality roles. Later in his career, West embraced his pop culture icon status. He played Mayor Adam West on "Family Guy," and appeared as himself on "The Simpsons," "King of Queens," and "The Big Bang Theory." We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including guitar legend Les Paul.

2017: Adam West, actor well known for his role as Batman in the campy 1960s TV series, dies at 88.

2015: Pumpkinhead, U.S. rapper well-known in the New York City underground scene, dies at 39.

2014: Rik Mayall, English comedian and actor best known for roles in "Drop Dead Fred" and TV's "The Young Ones," dies at 56.

He was known best for co-writing and performing in "The Young Ones," a sitcom about slovenly students that was much loved by those it satirized. On television, he memorably played Conservative politician Alan B'stard on the sitcom "The New Statesman" and lecherous Lord Flashheart in the comedy classic "Blackadder." He and Ade Edmondson also created and starred in "Bottom," a surreally violent slapstick series about two unemployed slobs. Film appearances included the title role in 1991 fantasy "Drop Dead Fred" — which gained him a U.S. cult following — and 1999 British comedy "Guest House Paradiso." Read more

2014: Bob Welch, U.S. professional baseball player with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics who was a member of two World Series-winning teams, dies at 57.

Welch was drafted in the first round by the Dodgers in 1977 out of Eastern Michigan. His most memorable moment for Los Angeles might've been in the 1978 World Series, when the 21-year-old rookie struck out Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson to end Game 2. Read more

2013: Harry Lewis, U.S. actor who performed in such movies as "Key Largo" and "The Ten Commandments," dies at 93.

Lewis was an actor who appeared in the 1948 movie "Key Largo" before founding the Hamburger Hamlet chain in 1950 with his future wife, Marilyn. The restaurants were decorated with movie memorabilia and offered customized hamburgers, long before the idea became trendy. Read more

2011: Mike Mitchell, U.S. NBA forward who played mostly for the San Antonio Spurs and averaged more than 22 points per game during his career, dies of cancer at 55.

2004: Rosey Brown, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman with the New York Giants who was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, dies at 71.

1993: Alexis Smith, Canadian-born U.S. film, television, and stage actress who played opposite such leading men as Errol Flynn, Humphrey Bogart, and Cary Grant and had a recurring role on the prime-time soap opera "Dallas," dies of brain cancer at 72.

1993: Arthur Alexander, U.S. singer-songwriter who was a country soul pioneer and the only songwriter to have his songs covered in the studio by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan, dies at 53.

1992: Big Miller, U.S. jazz and blues singer and bassist who worked with Count Basie and Duke Ellington, dies at 69.

1987: Madge Kennedy, U.S. film actress who was a leading lady during the silent era but may be remembered best for her recurring role as Aunt Martha on the sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," dies at 96.

1987: Grandon Rhodes, U.S. character actor known best for his recurring role as Doctor Martin on "Bonanza," dies at 82.

1981: Allen Ludden, U.S. game show host well-known as the longtime host of "Password" and the husband of actress Betty White, dies of stomach cancer at 63.

1981: Russell Hayden, U.S. actor who mostly starred in Westerns and had a regular role as Lucky Jenkins in the "Hopalong Cassidy" movie series, dies at 68.

1974: Phil Tead, U.S. character actor who had a semi-recurring role as Professor Pepperwinkle on the TV series "The Adventures of Superman," dies at 80.

1971: Harold Lloyd Jr., U.S. actor who appeared mostly in B movies and was the son of silent-film star Harold Lloyd, dies of a brain bleed at 40.

1958: Robert Donat, English actor whose best-known films include "Goodbye, Mr. Chips," for which he won the Academy Award for best actor, and Alfred Hitchcock's "The 39 Steps," dies of a brain clot at 53.

1939: Owen Moore, Irish actor who was a popular star in Hollywood, mostly in silent movies, and who was married for a time to Mary Pickford, dies of a heart attack at 52.

1870: Charles Dickens, English author who is considered one of the great novelists of all time and whose classic works include "Oliver Twist," "A Christmas Carol," "David Copperfield," "A Tale of Two Cities," and "Great Expectations," dies following a stroke at 58.

From 1836, when his first novel, "The Pickwick Papers," was serialized, to 2011, when the two current selections in Oprah's Book Club were "A Tale of Two Cities" and "Great Expectations," readers have loved Dickens' work. That adoration is due in large part to his characters – memorably named and richly drawn, they pull us in until we're immersed in the stories and settings. Read more

