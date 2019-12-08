Born December 8

We remember famous people who were born this day, December 8, in history, including Southern Rock legend Gregg Allman.

1966: Bushwick Bill, rapper who was a member of the iconic Houston based rap trio the Geto Boys, is born in Kingston, Jamaica.

1953: Sam Kinison, U.S. comedian known for his intense style who had a role in the movie "Back to School," is born in Yakima, Washington.

1950: Dan Hartman, U.S. singer-songwriter who had a hit song with "I Can Dream About You" and wrote and sang "Free Ride" as a member of the Edgar Winter Group, is born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

1947: Gregg Allman, Singer-Songwriter and guitarist for Southern Rock pioneers the Allman Brothers Band, is born in Nashville, Tennessee.

Known for his distinctively bluesy voice, Allman led the band alongside his brother, Duane Allman, in its early days. When Duane died tragically at 24, Gregg carried on, incorporating his brother’s legacy into the band’s sound as they soared to new heights of popularity. In later years, Allman pursued a solo career, one that dovetailed with continued reunions and reformations of the Allman Brothers Band. Read more

1943: Jim Morrison, U.S. singer-songwriter and poet known as the lead singer of the Doors, is born in Melbourne, Florida.

Revered by fans as a rebel rocker, the charismatic frontman of the Doors was known for his serpentine dance moves and seemingly endless sex appeal. He was notorious during his lifetime – for his indecent exposure arrest and for performing while under the obvious influence of alcohol, among other things. His Washington Post obituary noted that Morrison exemplified onstage "everything most adults found distasteful about rock music and the youth culture." Read more

1937: James MacArthur, U.S. actor known best for his role as Danny "Danno" Williams on the television series "Hawaii Five-O," is born in Los Angeles, California.

MacArthur said that one of his favorite "Hawaii Five-O" episodes was a 1975 segment called "Retire in Sunny Hawaii Forever" because it marked one of the rare times that he worked on screen with his mother. Helen Hayes played Danno's Aunt Clara, who visits Hawaii and helps the detectives solve a murder, according to MacArthur's 2010 obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1936: David Carradine, U.S. actor known best for his starring role in the TV series "Kung Fu," is born in Hollywood, California.

Carradine's half-Chinese, half-American Shaolin monk Kwai Chang Caine wandered the Wild West, attempting to be a man of peace in a violent world. He often flashed back to his monastic training, remembering the teacher who gave him the nickname "Grasshopper." Caine's lessons with Master Po and Master Kan gave pop culture a catchy way to refer to a novice … but they also imparted the wisdom of Eastern philosophy. Read more

1933: Flip Wilson, U.S. actor and comedian, is born in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Wilson's recurring characters were fan favorites – like Reverend Leroy of The Church of What's Happening Now! If there was one character audiences liked better than Reverend Leroy, it just might have been Geraldine Jones (Wilson himself in wig and dress). Read more

1930: Maximilian Schell, Austrian actor and screenwriter who won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Judgment at Nuremberg," is born in Vienna, Austria.

1925: Jimmy Smith, U.S. jazz musician who helped popularize the Hammond B-3 electric organ, is born in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

1925: Sammy Davis Jr., U.S. singer, dancer, and actor who was a member of the Rat Pack with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and had a hit song in 1972 with "The Candyman," is born in Harlem, New York.

Davis was a performer all his life, beginning on vaudeville when he was just a 3-year-old. As he grew up and grew famous, he wowed us with his multifaceted talent: He could sing, dance, act, and do spot-on impressions – all with ease. Read more

1922: Jean Ritchie, U.S. folk music singer known for her traditional ballads, is born in Viper, Kentucky.

1916: Richard Fleischer, U.S. movie director who directed such movies as "The Jazz Singer" and "Doctor Doolittle," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1915: Ernest Lehman, U.S. screenwriter who was nominated for six Academy awards, whose movies included "North by Northwest" and "West Side Story," is born in New York, New York.

1899: John Qualen, Canadian-born U.S. character actor who had roles in the movies "Casablanca" and "The Grapes of Wrath," is born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

1894: James Thurber, U.S. author and cartoonist known for his stories and cartoons in The New Yorker magazine, is born in Columbus, Ohio.

1894: E.C. Segar, U.S. cartoonist who created the character Popeye, is born in Chester, Illinois.

Charles Schulz and Robert Crumb and just about every cartoonist in between agrees — in the world of people who draw pictures with words in them that tell stories, Elzie Crisler Segar is in the Pantheon. His comic strip, "Thimble Theater," which he drew from 1919 until his untimely death in 1938, stands as one of the greatest strips of all time. So why haven't you heard of it? Well, because Segar also created Popeye the Sailor Man. Popeye appeared as a bit character 10 full years into the "Thimble Theater" strip, and the public went nuts for him. Segar made him the starring man, and he became one of the most enduring characters that ever came out of America. The spinach came later. Read more

1886: Diego Rivera, prominent Mexican painter who was the husband of Frida Kahlo, is born in Guanajuato, Mexico.

