Red Schoendienst (1923 – 2018), baseball Hall-of-Famer played for 19 years

67 of his 76 years in baseball were with the St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst, a baseball Hall-of-Famer who wore a major league uniform as a player, coach, or manager for more than 70 straight seasons, has died at 95.

An excellent defensive second baseman, Schoendienst played 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals beginning in 1945, and he contributed to the team’s World Series win in 1946. After a short stint with the New York Giants, Schoendienst was traded to the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, earning 200 hits as he helped the Braves to a World Series win.

In 1961, Schoendienst returned to St. Louis to finish his playing career – during which he hit .300 or higher seven times and amassed an overall .983 fielding percentage, playing on 10 All-Star teams – and immediately began coaching with the Cardinals. In 1965, he was named the Cardinals manager, leading the team to a World Series win in 1967 and continuing in that role through 1976. After two years with the Oakland A’s, he returned to the Cardinals, where he served in various coaching roles for the next several decades.

Schoendienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989, and the Cardinals retired his number in 1996. 2015 marked his 70th season wearing a major league uniform as either a player, coach, or manager.

Schoendienst, who was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Eileen (O'Reilly), is survived by his children Colleen, Cathleen, Eileen, and Kevin.

