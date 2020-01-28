Reed Mullin (1966 - 2020), Corrosion of Conformity drummer

He was a co-founder of the popular metal band

Reed Mullin was the drummer and co-founder of the North Carolina based metal band Corrosion of Conformity. Mullin, guitarist Woody Weatherman, and bassist Mike Dean started the band in 1982. They were originally a hardcore punk band and then moved to an alternative metal sound which brought them greater success. The band signed with Columbia records in the 90s and released their biggest commercial record, “Deliverance,” in 1994. Mullin left the band for a while but returned in 2010.

We invite you to share condolences for Reed Mullin in our Guest Book.

Died: Monday, January 27, 2020. (Who else died on January 27?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 53.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: "I think back to the days of meeting him and getting to know this person that had a glow around him." "I’ll never forget the time he lost one of his shoes in the pit at one of our shows. He came backstage with one shoe on like it was nothing, he just rolled with it." - Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante

“I JUST FOUND OUT WILLIAM REED MULLIN OF CORROSION OF CONFORMITY HAS PASSED AWAY.I PLAYED WITH HIM A FEW YEARS AGO IN EUROPE. ALWAYS CAUGHT COC WHEN THEY PLAYED NYC.DUDE WAS A GREAT UNORTHODOX DRUMMER & A NICE GUY. A TRUE HARDCORE PUNK LEGEND. REST IN PEACE!!!” - Musician Danny Diablo



Full obituary: Variety

Related lives:

Neil Peart (1952 – 2020), legendary drummer for Rush

Vinnie Paul (1964 – 2018), Pantera co-founder and drummer

Ginger Baker (1939 – 2019), legendary drummer for Cream