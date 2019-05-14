Silver King (1968 - 2019), popular Lucha Libre wrestler dies during a match

Co-starred in the Jack Black movie “Nacho Libre”

Silver King (Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron) was a popular Lucha Libre wrestler who co-starred in the Jack Black movie, “Nacho Libre.” He played a champion wrestler and funny villain named Ramses in the 2006 movie. At the match in London, Silver King was wrestling against Juventud Guerrera when he was knocked down to the ground. He was pinned and did not get up but most of the fans thought that was a staged part of the match. It is believed that he passed away from a cardiac arrest. Silver King comes from a wrestling family, both his father and brother were wrestlers.

Died: Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Who else died on May 11?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 51 during a match, apparently from cardiac arrest.

What they said about him: “I am saddened to hear about the passing of Silver King. Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre and make Nitro the success it was, he will be missed. Thank you and RIP.” – Co-host of “83 Weeks” on Twitter

“César González…vaya con dios, hermano,” which translated reads: “Go with God, brother.” - Jack Black on Twitter

“It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing.” – WWE Hall of Fame member Sean Waltman on Twitter

Full obituary: Chicago Tribune

