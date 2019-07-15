Stephanie Niznik (1967 - 2019), actress played Nina on “Everwood”

Appeared on “Star Trek: Enterprise” and “Nash Bridges”

Stephanie Niznik was an actress who played Nina Feeney on the TV series “Everwood.” She also had a recurring role on “Diagnosis Murder.” and guest starred on many TV shows including “Nash Bridges” and “Lost.” She had appeared recently on reunion panels at conventions for “Everwood.” Niznik was active in volunteering for hunger, children and animal rescue organizations.

Died: June 23, 2019 (Who else died on June 23?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 52.

What they said about her: “This is heartbreaking.” “She was so kind, and so fun to work with. I’m lucky to have known her. Rest In Peace Stephanie.” - Actor Scott Wolf, who played her love interest on “Everwood”

“An absolutely beautiful soul gone far too soon. So grateful to have met, worked with, and learned from such a strong, confident, kind, incredible woman. You will be so dearly missed Steph.” - Fellow “Everwood” castmate Vivien Cardone

“I was just 21 when I moved to Utah to shoot #Everwood. It was my first big gig. I didn’t know anyone & was really nervous. Stephanie became like a big sister. She went out of her way to make me feel included & welcomed. She was a such a beautiful human. So deep. So Funny. So real.” - Fellow “Everwood” castmate Justin Baldoni

