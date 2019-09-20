Suzanne Whang (1962 – 2019), former host of “House Hunters”

The actress and comedian also had notable roles on "Las Vegas" and "General Hospital"

Suzanne Whang was the host of HGTV’s “House Hunters” from the show’s debut in 1999 through 2007. She was also an actress and comedian, and she had a recurring role as Polly Nguyen on “Las Vegas.” Whang played Carol Cheng on “General Hospital” and made appearances on shows including “Criminal Minds,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “Boston Legal.” She won the Best Up & Coming Comedian Award at the 2002 Las Vegas Comedy Festival and the Andy Kaufman Award at the 2004 New York Comedy Festival. She had been battling breast cancer for 13 years.

Died: September 17, 2019 (Who else died on September 17?)

Details of death: Died at home of breast cancer at the age of 56.

Notable quote: “I’m really only competitive with myself. I want to do better than the last time. I want to constantly improve myself as an actor, or host, or a standup comic. I really don’t buy into comparing myself with other people are doing because that just puts you in the mindset of scarcity when there really is abundance. There’s an abundance of everything that is out there and if you believe that, there’s really no reason to feel competitive with anyone.” —from a 2003 interview withthe UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies

What people said about her: “Prayers for the brave and courageous Suzanne Whang. May her soul fly free at last, unburdened now by the sorrows of the world. May she rest peacefully and dance joyously unto eternity. I feel grateful to have known her and send love to those who loved her.” —presidential candidate Marianne Williamson

“Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home. Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her.” —HGTV

