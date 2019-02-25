Clark Gable III (1988 - 2019), hosted reality show "Cheaters"

Actor and TV host was Clark Gable's grandson

Clark Gable III was the host of the reality show "Cheaters" as well as an actor and the grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable. "Cheaters" is a hidden-camera series in which people suspected of adultery are followed by private investigators and ultimately confronted. As host for several of the show's seasons, Gable would confront the people whose cheating had been exposed. Gable also appeared in several movies, including the upcoming "Heckle" and "Sunset at Dawn." His only child, a daughter, was born in September 2017.

Died: February 22, 2019 (Who else died on February 22?)

Details of death: Died in Dallas at the age of 30.

A brush with the law: Gable made headlines in 2011 when he was arrested for shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter in flight. As it turned out, this violated federal law, and Gable served six days in jail. After the incident, he told reporters it was a misunderstanding and he hadn't realized it was dangerous: "Now I'm happy I am able to set an example, and hopefully people will learn from what happened to me."

On sharing a name with his famous grandfather: “The name means a lot to me. It opened a lot of doors. It also carries a lot of expectations.” —Gable in an interview with Hollywood Reporter

What people said about him: “Clark was one of our own and a great member of the Cheaters family. He will be long remembered as a hard worker and a great family man. He joined us in 2012 and has been a pleasure to work with. We wish his wife and family well.” —Statement from “Cheaters”

“He was an amazing kid, a very loving and extremely sensitive soul.” —Tracy Scheff, Gable's mother

