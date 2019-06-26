Beth Chapman (2019), “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star

Starred on the popular reality TV series with her husband Duane

Beth Chapman starred on the reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” with her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. Duane and Beth ran a bail bond company that was featured on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” that premiered in 2003. The popular series ran for 8 years and the pair starred in a spin-off series on CMT in 2015. WGN America is set to air a new series in 2020 titled “Dog’s Most Wanted.” The couple married in 2006. She is survived by "Dog," their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step children, and a son from a previous relationship.

Died: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (Who else died on June 26?)

Details of death: Died from cancer at the age of 51.

Duane Chapman’s statement on his wife Beth’s passing: “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head Mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

What they said about her: "Rest in peace Beth Chapman… a good lady and a great American." Jeanine Pirro - Judge Jeanine

"I’ll never forget you, mama." "You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go." - youngest daughter Bonnie Chapman

"So horrible praying for her family ... she was always so kind to us." —Brielle Biermann

“RIP Sweet @MrsdogC. Sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to @DogBountyHunter and his family.” —Actor Scott Baio

