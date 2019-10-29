Born October 29

Bob Ross painted "happy little trees" for more than a decade as host of "The Joy of Painting" for the Public Broadcasting Service. In a quiet, soothing voice, Ross instructed viewers on his fast and easy-to-learn oil painting technique, in which he built layers of wet paint upon each other quickly, without letting earlier layers dry. This "wet-on-wet" technique was easy to correct if learners made mistakes, and the flexibility made many viewers into devotees of Ross' show as they learned to paint landscapes and nature scenes. We remember Ross' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1955: Kevin DuBrow, U.S. singer who was the frontman for the heavy metal band Quiet Riot, is born in Los Angeles, California.

Quiet Riot was perhaps known best for its 1983 cover of "Cum on Feel the Noize." The song, featuring Dubrow's powerful, gravelly voice, appeared on the band's album "Metal Health" – which was the first by a metal band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard chart, according to his 2007 obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1943: Don Simpson, U.S. movie producer and actor who partnered with Jerry Bruckheimer to produce the hit movies "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Top Gun," is born in Seattle, Washington.

Th eir films typically received mixed critical reactions but made huge money not just at the multiplex but in record stores, too, ushering in the most profitable period for the movie soundtrack, a trend Simpson is largely given credit for engineering. Cited as the first Hollywood producer to really understand MTV ("Flashdance" was reputedly first pitched as “MTV on the big screen”), he used music videos as a crucial marketing component for his films. Read more

1942: Bob Ross, U.S. painter and television host known best for his PBS show "The Joy of Painting," is born in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Starting in 1983 and continuing until just a year before his 1995 death from lymphoma, Ross brought us "The Joy of Painting." As the host of TV's best-loved painting instruction show, he shared the "wet-on-wet" painting technique he used, layering oil paint on top of older layers that hadn't yet dried to quickly create a scene – generally, for Ross, a landscape. And he exuded calm, almost mesmerizing his viewers as he described his methods. Read more

1926: Jon Vickers, Canadian opera singer who was a well-known tenor, is born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

1925: Zoot Sims, U.S. jazz saxophonist who played with Benny Goodman, Stan Kenton, and Buddy Rich, is born in Inglewood, California.

1925: Dominick Dunne, U.S. author and journalist whose books included "The Two Mrs. Grenvilles" and "An Inconvenient Woman," who also wrote many stories for Vanity Fair magazine, is born in Hartford, Connecticut.

From the gritty world of the courtroom during the day, he would move into the glamorous realm of high society at night, dining with the rich and famous, charming them with his inside stories of the O.J. Simpson trial. He was a colorful raconteur and his stories mesmerized listeners, according to his 2009 obituary by The Associated Press. He was a much sought after dinner guest on both coasts and in the glamour capitals of Europe where he frequently traveled. He was a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, interviewing members of royalty and movie stars. Read more

1917: Eddie Constantine, U.S. actor known best for starring in Jean-Luc Godard’s movie "Alphaville," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1906: Fredric Brown, U.S. science fiction author who wrote the critically acclaimed "Martians Go Home," is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1899: Akim Tamiroff, Georgian actor who appeared in "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "Ocean's 11," is born in Tbilisi, Georgia.

1891: Fanny Brice, U.S. singer, comedian, and actress known for starring in the Ziegfeld Follies and who was played by Barbra Streisand in "Funny Girl," the play and movie about her life, is born in New York, New York.

