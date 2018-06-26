Died June 26

Liz Claiborne was a fashion icon whose success came from designing stylish and affordable fashions for career women. She was frustrated with the lack of clothing designs for working women and launched her own design company in 1976. Just two years later, the company recorded over $20 million in sales. Liz's favorite color? Red. We remember Claiborne's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including Elvis Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

2012: Doris Singleton, U.S. actress known best for her recurring role as Carolyn Appleby in "I Love Lucy," who also guest-starred on such television series as "My Three Sons" and "Hogan's Heroes," dies at 92.

Singleton appeared on dozens of TV shows in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, including "Perry Mason," "My Three Sons," "All in the Family," and "Hogan's Heroes." Read more

2012: Nora Ephron, U.S. screenwriter and author known for her movies "When Harry Met Sally ...," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Silkwood," dies of pneumonia at 71.

"When Harry Met Sally …" was Ephron's first foray into romantic comedy, and it proved a massive success, helping drive the genre for years to come. The movie made a romantic leading man out of comedian Billy Crystal, co-starred Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby, and launched the career of "Meg Ryan," who would become another favorite star of Ephron's movies. Ryan said she loved working with Ephron because the writer understood women so well. "When Harry Met Sally …" made us laugh – and it prompted some of us to take a second look at a platonic friend. Read more

2012: Ann Curtis, U.S. competition swimmer who won two gold medals and a silver medal at the 1948 London Olympics, dies at 86.

It was Curtis' only Olympics. She took medals in all three events in which she competed: gold in the 400-meter freestyle, gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and silver in the 100-meter freestyle. She would go on to become a paid athlete, participating in water shows and competing in U.S. masters championships, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. She was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1966. Read more

2007: Liz Claiborne, U.S. fashion designer and entrepreneur known best for her clothing company Liz Claiborne, who became the first woman to be the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, dies of cancer at 78.

Claiborne changed the fashion world – and the business world, too. Her easygoing, comfortable designs opened up new possibilities for working women of the 1970s and '80s who didn't want to be confined to stuffy suits. Claiborne designed clothes for women like herself: busy, successful, always on the go. Read more

2006: Tommy Wonder, Dutch magician who performed in Las Vegas and made numerous TV appearances, dies of lung cancer at 52.

2003: Strom Thurmond, U.S. politician who served 48 years as a U.S. senator for South Carolina, dies of heart failure at 100.

In a political career that spanned seven decades, Thurmond won his first election in 1928, to local office, and his last in 1996, to his eighth Senate term. "We cannot and I shall not give up on our mission to right the 40-year wrongs of liberalism," he said during his last campaign. "The people of South Carolina know that Strom Thurmond doesn't like unfinished business." His voting record was pro-defense, anti-communist and staunchly conservative. His devotion to constituent services was legendary, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He was a lifelong physical fitness buff, who shunned tobacco and alcohol and was known for his vigorous handshake. He had a storied, lifelong reputation as a ladies man, the obituary said. Read more

2002: Jay Berwanger, U.S. college football star at the University of Chicago who was the winner of the first Heisman Trophy, dies of lung cancer at 88.

2000: Logan Ramsey, U.S. character actor who appeared on many TV series, including "Hawaii Five-O," "M*A*S*H," and "Knight Rider," dies of a heart attack at 79.

1997: Don Hutson, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers who still holds many NFL records and had 99 receiving touchdowns during his career, dies at 84.

1996: Veronica Guerin, Irish reporter who worked to expose drug gangs and was then murdered by members of one of these gangs, whose story has been turned into two movies about her life, dies at 37.

1993: Roy Campanella, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher who started out in the Negro Leagues, then played for the Brooklyn Dodgers, and was a three-time National League MVP, dies of a heart attack at 71.

In 1955, Campanella helped drive the Dodgers to their first-ever World Series win. His two-run homer early in Game 3 marked the beginning of the Dodgers' comeback after losing the first two games. Another home run from Campanella in Game 4 took the Dodgers further toward clinching the title. Read more

1992: Buddy "Nature Boy" Rogers, U.S. professional wrestler who was considered one of the first charismatic wrestling stars and was an innovator of trash talking opponents, dies of a stroke at 71.

1983: Walter O'Keefe, U.S. actor, songwriter, and TV personality who was the host of the show "Double or Nothing," dies of congestive heart failure at 82.

1973: Ernest Truex, U.S. actor who appeared in many films and television shows in his long career, including a starring role on "The Ann Sothern Show," dies of a heart attack at 83.

1956: Clifford Brown, U.S. jazz trumpeter who formed a highly regarded bebop group with Max Roach and also performed with Lionel Hampton and Art Blakey, dies in an auto accident at 25.

