Troy Dean Shafer (2019), star of "Nashville Flipped"

Troy Dean Shafer was the star of the DIY Network's "Nashville Flipped." In the two-season reality show, Shafer and his team restored classic homes to new beauty, sharing with viewers the challenges and victories involved in turning around a neglected home. Shafer's specialty was working with homes from the 1800s and early 1900s that had been modernized through renovations. He removed renovations and brought in architectural salvage pieces to reveal the period-specific character of the homes.

Died: April 28, 2019 (Who else died on April 28?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 38. The cause of death is not yet available.

Shafer's lucky break: A native of Erie, Pennsylvania, Shafer moved to Nashville with dreams of country music stardom. But as he waited for his star to rise, he began flipping homes – and discovered his knack for the work. An unexpected meeting with Mike Wolfe, cohost of "American Pickers," inspired Shafer to pursue a television deal, and "Nashville Flipped" was born.

Notable quote: “The whole point of the show, the whole point of my career, is paying homage to the history of each house: who owned it, the style and location of the home, and keeping everything as original and accurate as possible but with modern-day amenities.” —from a 2016 interview with the Erie Times-News

What fans wrote in his Guest Book: “I loved him on his show Nashville Flipped and thought he would be a great guy to know and hang out with. He just seemed to be so laid-back, friendly, and outgoing. His design style was amazing and so cool and I love that he put a stained glass window in every one of his homes. He put a very special touch on every house that he worked on.” —Janice Gibson

“I will never see a beautiful piece of stained glass framed in a wall or dormer or gable without thinking of this wonderful talent. I'm glad we got to enjoy his visions if it was for just a short moment in time.” —J.W.

“My wife and I had the pleasure of meeting Troy Dean Shafer and his wife at a home show. We talked after his presentation about how I was trying to find my way into flipping homes. I can't even begin to tell you how helpful and nice he was. He talked to us for a long time. He even called me several weeks later just to check in with me and see how I was doing. Genuinely an awesome person.” —Johnny Young

