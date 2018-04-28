Died April 28

Rory Calhoun was a Hollywood triple threat: actor, writer, and producer. He got his big break as arm candy for Lana Turner at the premiere of "Spellbound," gaining the attention of paparazzi and stirring buzz for the handsome young actor. He appeared in Westerns, musicals, and comedies before expanding to television in the late 1950s, starring on "The Texan," a show he co-produced. Calhoun continued writing features during this time, three of which were produced. After "The Texan," Calhoun appeared on dozens of TV series and in films, making his final appearance on screen in 1993, capping a 52-year career in Hollywood. We remember Calhoun's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee.

2015: Jack Ely, U.S. singer known best as the lead singer for the Kingsmen when they recorded their big hit "Louie Louie," dies at 71.

2014: Jack Ramsay, U.S. basketball coach who coached the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA title in 1977, dies at 89.

Ramsay took over as coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in 1968, moved on to the Buffalo Braves in 1972, and took his craft to Portland in 1976 – where he took a team with stars like Bill Walton and Maurice Lucas and delivered an NBA championship in his first season, beating the 76ers in six games in the final series. "For me, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and one that I will cherish forever," Ramsay said in an 1997 interview. Read more

2013: Jack Shea, U.S. director whose credits included "The Waltons" and "The Jeffersons," dies at 84.

During a four-decade career, Shea directed hundreds of episodes for shows such as "Silver Spoons" and "Sanford & Son," along with many Bob Hope specials. He was president of the Directors Guild of America from 1997 to 2002. Former guild president Taylor Hackford said Shea worked to bring women and minorities into guild service. Read more

2012: Patricia Medina, English actress who appeared in Hollywood movies and on TV shows including "Abbott and Costello in the Foreign Legion" and "Perry Mason," dies at 92.

The British-born actress was the widow of actor Joseph Cotten. She arrived in Hollywood after World War II and signed with MGM. She had lead roles in "Abbott and Costello in the Foreign Legion" in 1950, "Sangaree" with Fernando Lamas in 1953, "Plunder of the Sun" with Glenn Ford in 1953, "Botany Bay" with Alan Ladd in 1953, and "Phantom of the Rue Morgue" with Karl Malden in 1954. Read more

2012: Walter Mathews, U.S. character actor who appeared on many television shows, including "Charlie's Angels" and "Mission: Impossible," dies at 85.

2007: Tommy Newsom, U.S. saxophonist and assistant director for the NBC Orchestra on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," whom Carson used for skits on the show, dies at 78.

Newsom, who played saxophone, joined "The Tonight Show" in 1962 and rose from band member to assistant music director. He retired along with Carson in 1992. "The Tonight Show" received five Emmy awards during Newsom's years on the show. Read more

2007: Dabbs Greer, U.S. actor known best as the storekeeper Mr. Jonas on "Gunsmoke" and the Rev. Robert Alden on "Little House on the Prairie," dies at 90.

2005: Percy Heath, U.S. jazz bassist who was a member of the Modern Jazz Quartet and performed with Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk, dies at 81.

2005: Chris Candido, U.S. professional wrestler who was a two-time heavyweight champion, dies at 33.

1999: Rory Calhoun, U.S. actor who starred in "The Hired Gun" and "The Treasure of Pancho Villa," dies at 76.

1993: Jim Valvano, U.S. college basketball coach whose team won the NCAA national championship as the coach of underdog North Carolina State University in 1983, dies of cancer at 47.

1991: Ken Curtis, U.S. actor and singer who was well-known for his role as Festus on "Gunsmoke" and was a member of the band Sons of the Pioneers, dies at 74.

1981: Steve Currie, England musician and bassist for the glam rock band T. Rex, dies in an auto accident at 33.

1980: Tommy Caldwell, U.S. bassist and co-founder of the Marshall Tucker Band, dies in an auto accident at 30.

1977: Ricardo Cortez, U.S. actor who played Sam Spade in the original "Maltese Falcon," dies at 76.

1975: Tom Donahue, U.S. disc jockey who was a pioneer of rock 'n' roll radio and is one of three DJs who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, dies at 46.

1970: Ed Begley, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "Sweet Bird of Youth" and was the father of actor Ed Begley Jr., dies at 69.

1934: Charley Patton, U.S. delta blues musician who is considered by many to be the Father of the Delta Blues, dies in his early to mid-40s, as his birth date is unknown.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee.