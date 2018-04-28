Born April 28

Author Harper Lee will be known forever for her classic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird," which was published in 1960. The book won the 1961 Pulitzer Prize and is considered a classic of modern American literature. The story and characters of "To Kill a Mockingbird" are based loosely on Lee's observations of her family and neighbors. The novel explores the irrationality of adult attitudes toward race and class in the 1930s South, as seen through the eyes of two children.We remember Lee's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1964: L'Wren Scott, U.S. stylist and fashion designer who was in a long-term relationship with Mick Jagger at the time of her death, is born in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Utah-born Scott had her own fashion label popular with celebrities. She was a fixture on Jagger's arm and, at around 6-foot-3, towered over her famous boyfriend. She founded her high-end label in 2006 and later created a more affordable line of clothes with Banana Republic. On the red carpet, she dressed stars like Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Angelina Jolie. Read more

1949: Bruno Kirby, U.S. actor known for roles in movies including "City Slickers" and "The Godfather Part II," is born in New York, New York.

Kirby starred alongside Billy Crystal in 1991's "City Slickers." It brought Kirby his only award nomination, an American Comedy Awards nod for funniest supporting actor. It also kept him on medication throughout filming so he could stand all that time spent in the saddle – Kirby was allergic to his equine co-star. Read more

1948: Terry Pratchett, English author known best for his "Discworld" series of fantasy novels, is born in Beaconsfield, England.

The "Discworld" series began in 1983 with the publication of "The Colour of Magic." It became more popular over time as the imaginary world Pratchett created became more detailed and complex. Pratchett also published a series of well-regarded, award-winning novels aimed at young readers. He received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2009 for his services to literature. Read more

1924: Blossom Dearie, U.S. jazz singer and pianist, is born in East Durham, New York.

Dearie began her solo career in postwar Paris. With an octet called the Blue Stars, she recorded a French version of the jazz standard "Lullaby of Birdland." She was married briefly to Belgian saxophonist Bobby Jaspar and later signed a six-album contract with jazz impresario Norman Granz, the owner of Verve Records. The New York Times called the resulting albums cult classics. Read more

1923: William Guarnere, U.S. soldier who was a member of Easy Company, featured in the HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Guarnere, whose combat exploits earned him his nickname, lost a leg while trying to help a wounded soldier during the Battle of the Bulge. His commendations included the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts. In 2007, Guarnere helped write a nationally best-selling memoir called "Brothers in Battle, Best of Friends," with fellow south Philadelphian veteran Edward J. "Babe" Heffron and journalist Robyn Post. Read more

1923: Carolyn Cassady, U.S. author who was a member of the Beat Generation and the wife of author Neal Cassady, is born in Lansing, Michigan.

Cassady was married to Neal Cassady — a central character in the Beat Generation and the basis of the character Dean Moriarty in Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" — for around 20 years. The couple had three children. She was also a close friend of Beat poet Allen Ginsberg, and chronicled her experiences with the three in the memoir "Off the Road: My Years With Cassady, Kerouac, and Ginsberg," published in 1990. The memoir, which was rereleased in 2007 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Kerouac's seminal novel, was one of many attempts Cassady made to correct what she saw as myths about the Beat Generation and misrepresentation of her husband. Read more

1916: Ferruccio Lamborghini, Italian industrialist who created the Lamborghini sports car, is born in Cento, Italy.

1908: Oskar Schindler, German businessman well-known for saving the lives of hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust, is born in Zwittau, Austria-Hungary.

There are dozens of stories of Schindler's kindness. Moshe Rosenberg was a teenager when he was sent to the camps. In his book "The Boys: Triumph Over Adversity," writer Martin Gilbert describes how the 16-year-old Rosenberg was whipped one day for taking a rest during road building. Schindler came upon the beating and told the guards he would personally take care of the lazy worker. "Without him stepping in, the guards would have beaten me until I was dead," Rosenberg recalled. Read more

1906: Kurt Gödel, Austrian-American mathematician and logician who was greatly influential on 20th-century philosophy, is born in Brünn, Austria-Hungary.

1878: Lionel Barrymore, U.S. actor with notable roles in "It's a Wonderful Life" and "A Free Soul," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1758: James Monroe, U.S. politician who was the fifth president of the United States, serving from 1817 to 1825, is born in Monroe Hall, Virginia.

