Tao Porchon-Lynch (1918 – 2020), world’s oldest yoga teacher

She was teaching yoga until a week before her death at 101

Tao Porchon-Lynch was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest yoga teacher. 101 years old at her death — and still teaching until days before she died — Porchon-Lynch earned the title in 2012, when she was 93. Porchon-Lynch was also a competitive ballroom dancer who appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015. In her younger years, she was a model and actress whose films included “Show Boat” (1951) and “The Last Time I Saw Paris” (1954).

We invite you to share condolences for Tao Porchon-Lynch in our Guest Book.

Died: February 21, 2020 (Who else died on February 21?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 101.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

93 years of yoga: Raised in India, Porchon-Lynch discovered yoga when she was eight years old and saw a group practicing yoga on a beach. She was immediately interested and started practicing. She became a yoga teacher much later, in 1967, though she had offered free yoga lessons to her Hollywood costars during her time in the movies. Porchon-Lynch taught yoga for fitness legend Jack LaLanne and was a mentor to alternative health guru Deepak Chopra. She published two books and released a yoga DVD in 2013, “Yoga with Tao Porchon-Lynch.” She taught her last yoga class on February 16, 2020.

Notable quote: “When I get up in the morning, I don’t think about all the things that are going to happen, whether it’s good or bad. I say to myself, ‘This is going to be the best day of my life.’” —from a 2014 interview on Today

What people said about her: “Sending deep love prayers and gratitude to Tao Porchon-Lynch who left her body today at the beautiful age of 101. Tao may you enjoy the next phase of your souls beautiful evolving bliss filled dance.” —rapper and yogi MC Yogi

“I adore Tao and I’ve followed her forever. I was hoping she would live until 120.” —actress Annie Wood

Full obituary: CBS News

Related lives: